Paperless Driving License System to be Extended Across Punjab

Deputy Inspector General of the Traffic Police Punjab Sohail Akhtar Sukheram has declared that the paperless driving license system will be extended to the other cities of Punjab after the success of its pilot project in Rawalpindi.

Advertisement

He announced that the next phase of the paperless driving license system is being set up in Faisalabad and explained that citizens will be provided all the facilities of driving licenses under a single roof via this “modern project”.

ALSO READ Punjab Extends the Scope of Its e-Pay System

Citizens who wish to obtain driving licenses will now have to bring only their identity cards issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and will be added to the paperless driving license system through biometrics.

ALSO READ Premier Motors to Assemble Volkswagen and Skoda Cars in Pakistan

DIG Sukhera clarified that applicants will not have to follow the previous procedures of filling up a file, going to studios to have their pictures taken for the file, or visiting the post office for tickets for the driving license.