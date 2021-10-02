Poco M4 Pro 5G Certified on Several Websites, Launch Imminent

Xiaomi’s Poco lineup has a new phone coming up soon according to evidence spotted on several certification websites. Poco M4 Pro 5G will be a follow-up of the M3 Pro 5G from May this year and it has now been spotted on TENAA, 3C, EEC, and a few other certification platforms.

Advertisement

These certifications confirm that it will unsurprisingly be called the Poco M4 Pro 5G. Further, the “G” in its model number 21091116AG confirms that its meant for the global market and will not be limited to China, which is usually the case for Poco phones.

Additionally, these listings have shown that the handset will be powered with 33W fast charging, which is quite the upgrade on the Poco M3 Pro’s 18 watts. One of the tipsters that unearthed the certification documents saw hints of a MediaTek chipset which makes sense given the usual price range of Poco’s M series.

Unfortunately, that is the extent of what these certifications reveal, but now that the handset has been certified, we know that it’s set to launch soon. This also means that we should start seeing a teaser campaign soon, which is going to reveal official information on the Poco M4 Pro 5G.

Stay tuned for more.