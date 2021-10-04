Minister for Religious Affairs Responds to Rumors of Increasing Hajj & Umrah Expenses

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, has said that the government will not increase Hajj and Umrah expenses this year.

While addressing a ceremony in Peshawar on Sunday, he said that his ministry will ensure the provision of the best possible facilities to the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

The minister said that the coronavirus pandemic has affected every sector, and the holy rituals of Hajj and Umrah are no exception.

He hoped that the Saudi government would allow fully vaccinated people to perform Hajj and Umrah as the situation is getting better.

“We are in contact with the Saudi government on this matter, and will give our people good news very soon,” he added.

Last week, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri had announced that the COVID-related limitations on Pakistani Umrah pilgrims would be relaxed soon.

“COVID-related restrictions are being lifted globally; they will as well be relaxed for Pakistani Umrah pilgrims in two to three weeks,” the minister had said while inaugurating a new building for Hajj pilgrims at Haji Camp Phase 7 in Peshawar.

He also denied the rumors that the government is going to increase Hajj and Umrah expenses and said any additional payment will be received in terms of a hike in fares of airlines.