OnePlus 9 RT Spotted on Geekbench With Flagship Specs

OnePlus is expected to launch a cheaper version of the OnePlus 9 soon dubbed the OnePlus 9 RT. It is rumored to become official next week on October 15, but only in a few markets including India and China.

OnePlus 9 RT was recently spotted at the 3C certification platform and now it’s making rounds at Geekbench, hinting that the company is internally testing the phone’s performance. As always, the Geekbench listing reveals some of the phone’s key specifications.

The listing shows that the OnePlus 9 RT will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset codenamed Lahaina. The chipset’s configuration shown in the listing and its codename suggest that it is none other than the Snapdragon 888.

Additionally, the phone will carry 12GB RAM and will boot Android 11 out of the box. It is believed that the model heading to India has a model number MT2111.

As a recap, previous rumors have shown that the OnePlus 9 RT will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 120hz refresh rate, a 50MP triple camera on the back, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It will likely have 128GB and 256GB storage options at launch.

We expect the teaser campaign to start sometime next week which should reveal official information ahead of launch.