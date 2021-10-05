Lahore Metro Bus Service Gets More Than 60 New Buses

A fleet of 64 new environment-friendly buses for the Lahore Metro Bus service was inaugurated by Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Khan at the Metro Bus Depot on Ferozpur Road yesterday.

CM Buzdar officially presented the buses to the Punjab Mass Transit Authority and conducted an inspection of its facilities.

He reiterated at the inauguration ceremony that the provincial capital and its residents are very important and solving their problems is the government’s top priority. He added that underpasses and overhead bridges are being built to mitigate traffic problems and upgrade the transport system.

CM Buzdar further remarked that with the new 18-meter-long buses, the Lahore Metro Bus Service will become the best transport facility for the city’s 125,000 daily commuters.

PTI government’s contract with the former operator of the metro bus service, Albyrak, expired on 31 August and the government subsequently signed a contract with VEDA Transit. In doing so, it reportedly saved more than Rs. 2 billion on account of the latter being a local company, besides encouraging local businesses and saving foreign reserves.