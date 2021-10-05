These Peugeot Cars Will Appear in Pakistan Auto Show 2021

For the last few weeks, reports have been surfacing on the internet that Peugeot vehicles have made their way into the Pakistani market. Several photos of the 2008 SUV being tested on the Pakistani roads in camouflage have also been seen on the internet, but there was still an air of uncertainty about the company’s debut in Pakistan.

Yesterday, however, Peugeot Lucky Motor Corporation (PLMC) launched its official website and Facebook page, making its presence known. Needless to say that the announcement has been met with a lot of praise and positivity from enthusiasts and casual car buyers alike.

The French automaker has also displayed its future lineup in Pakistan on the main page of the official website, which leads us to believe that these vehicles will be making an appearance in the upcoming Pakistan Auto Show (PAS) 2021.

Thanks to its striking and unique design, the unmistakable Peugeot 2008 SUV single-handedly aided the company in building hype before its formal debut in Pakistan. Its photos of being tested on the Pakistani roads spread across social media like wildfire, making it one of the most hotly anticipated cars of the year.

For the uninitiated, the Peugeot 2008 is a subcompact crossover SUV that will go up against the likes of Kia Stonic, MG ZS, Proton X50, and DFSK Glory 500 SUV. As per the official website, it will feature a 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 131 horsepower (hp) and 220 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, which is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Being the latest generation vehicle, the 2008 SUV consists of several safety features such as Adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection, hill-start assist, lane-keeping assist, electronic stability programming (ESP), drowsiness detection, road sign, and speed limit recognition and recommendation, 180-degree camera, overhead vehicle view, etc.

Convenience features include a 7″ HD capacitive touchscreen and configurable head-up instrument panel, keyless entry and start, multiple drive modes, a panoramic sunroof, a modern infotainment unit with mobile phone connectivity, and various other modern convenience features.

It is expected that the 2008 SUV will be launch in Pakistan by the end of 2021, but there are no details about the price point at this time. Regardless, it is likely to be featured in and will draw a huge crowd at the PAS 2021, courtesy of its razor-sharp looks.

Peugeot 3008

Two more Peugeot SUVs have arrived in Pakistan for testing purposes, one of which is the 3008 SUV. It is a compact crossover SUV that competes with the likes of Kia Sportage, MG HS, Hyundai Tucson, DFSK Glory 580, Proton X70, and Toyota Corolla Cross.

In the Pakistani market, the SUV will be offered with a 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 162 hp and 240 Nm of torque, which is sent to the front wheels or all four wheels (depending on the variant) via a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The 3008 SUV, like its smaller sibling, is equipped with all the same modern safety features with the addition of a night-vision camera, autonomous emergency braking, mild-offroad modes as a part of the Advanced Grip Control (AGC) feature (All-Wheel Drive variants only), Hill-Descent Control (HDC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Focal 10-speaker sound system, a larger infotainment unit with Andriod Auto and Apple Carplay, an inboard navigation system, and a few other high-tech driver-assist features.

Although the launch date and the price is yet to be announced, it is reckoned that the 3008 SUV will compete against the high-end crossover SUVs such as Haval H6, Jolion, MG HS, etc. in terms of the price point, given its features. Also, being just as striking as the 2008 SUV, the 3008 SUV is also likely to garner a lot of attention in the PAS 2021.

Peugeot 5008

In the land of the giants – giants being midsize SUVs – Toyota Fortuner is still the undisputed king in terms of demand. However, Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has decided to send another big bruiser into the gauntlet in the form of the Peugeot 5008.

It is a midsize 7-seater crossover SUV that will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Kia Sorento, Hyundai Santa Fe, and other SUVs in the same category.

It will be offered in Pakistan with the same powertrain as the 3008; a 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 162 hp and 240 Nm of torque, which powers the front wheels or all four wheels (depending on the variant) via a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Much like the smaller Peugeot SUVs, the 5008 has the same amenities, with the addition of 7 passenger seats, a new 10″ HD central touchscreen, a 12.3″ head-up digital instrument panel, heated, ventilated, and messaging front seats, and multi-zone climate vents for the comfort of rear-seat passengers.

Safety features are the same as well, with a few improvements such as a 360-degree camera, autonomous emergency braking, parking assist, semi-autonomous driving capability, and a ‘MyPeugeot’ App that aids in monitoring vehicle location, event data, maintenance schedule, and other elements that are highly pertinent in optimal ownership experience.

The 5008 might appeal to a limited niche, if and when launched in Pakistan, but given its distinctive design and sharp silhouette, it is likely to attract a lot of eyeballs.