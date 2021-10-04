Pak Suzuki Increases Prices of Motorcycles for 3rd Time in 2021

Following in the footsteps of Atlas Honda and Yamaha, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has also announced a significant increase in the prices of its motorcycles which will take effect on October 5, 2021. The prices have been increased by up to Rs. 12,000.

The new prices of all Suzuki motorcycles are as follows:

Model Old Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Price Increase (Rs.) GD-110 S 186,000 194,000 8,000 GS-150 202,000 210,000 8,000 GS-150 SE 219,000 227,000 8,000 GR-150 295,000 307,000 12,000

It bears mentioning that Yamaha, which has so far increased the prices of its motorcycles four times this year, has recorded a price difference of Rs. 14,000 since January 2021.

PSMC, on the other hand, has increased the prices of its motorcycles three times and recorded an increase of Rs. 20,000 since the start of the current calendar year. Atlas Honda announced six price hikes this year and recorded the biggest price difference of Rs. 23,500 since January 2021.

Most of these motorcycle makers have not made any improvements in their respective existing products, and have not introduced any new products in their lineup for the past several years.

Yet still, the frequent price hikes continue on their part, putting their products beyond consideration for a vast majority of motorcycle buyers across Pakistan. These companies always blame the fluctuation in the US Dollar value as a reason behind the increase in prices but remain silent when the local currency is stable.

The media and general public have many times appealed to the government to put a stop to the unjustified price hikes, but the government is yet to take any action.