Subhan Ellahi Joins Nutshell Group as Chief Creative Officer

Subhan Ellahi has joined the Nutshell Group as its Chief Creative Officer.

Subhan brings more than 15 years of experience in the creative space, having worked for globally affiliated creative agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi, Grey, Omnicom Media Group, TBWA, and HAVAS. Over the course of his career, he has led diverse, creative teams delivering disruptive and high-quality work.

Before joining Nutshell Group, Subhan was Group Creative Director at Manhattan International Pakistan, where he amalgamated the power of advertising, design, and digital innovation to elevate brands and portray a dynamic social change in society.

A multi-skilled creative executive, he holds a Master’s in Communication Design from the University of Westminster, UK, and is adept at graphic designing, concept-building, scriptwriting, storyboard creation, video direction, music composition, and leading/developing creative teams.

He has also delivered world-class presentations to clientele across local and global platforms.

“I am really pleased to welcome Subhan Ellahi to the Nutshell team,” said Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO of Nutshell Group. “I am confident that his vision, skills, and diverse work experience will help us conceive and deliver excellence in communication to our valued clients.”

“Subhan is a great addition to the team and another step towards ensuring that Nutshell upholds the quality standards that the industry has come to expect of us,” he further added.

The Nutshell Group has been in the business of convening, attracting, harnessing, and sharing excellence for the last 17 years. It strives every day to curate and convene stories of excellence from near and far, across businesses and economies, for the greater good of communities and the planet at large.

The team at Nutshell Group strives to provide its clients with the competitive edge that is crucial to their success.