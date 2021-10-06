Accelerate Prosperity and Aga Khan University Launch Pakistan’s First National Health Incubator

Accelerate Prosperity (AP) and the Aga Khan University (AKU) have launched Pakistan’s first National Health Incubator to support entrepreneurs to grow new technology, innovation, and services and catalyze commercialization in the health sector in Pakistan.

The National Health Incubator will bring together all the essential elements of an incubation program and play a vital role in facilitating the health entrepreneurs in tackling key challenges to start or grow their businesses.

These cover:

Ideation Phase that focuses on innovation and product/service development by using design thinking approach

Business Training and Advisory Services that help entrepreneurs convert their solutions into a business proposition by developing a business model around their solutions

Tailored Financing with flexible terms that helps entrepreneurs launch their businesses

Post Financing Technical Assistance that extends continuous mentoring to entrepreneurs on governance, financial management as well as help them establish market linkages in the industry

Opportunities for raising External Investments, and

Co-Working Spaces that allow entrepreneurs to use it as their office spaces for a year from the time they are selected for incubation and attend all phases of incubation in person or virtually.

Download the NHI brochure here https://pk.accelerateprosperity.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/NHI-Brochure-1.pdf

To apply, go to the NHI Application link https://pk.accelerateprosperity.org/cycle/national-health-incubator/