Official Data Shows Late Begum Kulsoom and Ishaq Dar Got Vaccinated in Punjab

After detecting a couple of fake COVID-19 vaccine entries under the name of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government has now found bogus vaccine entries against the CNICs of late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and former Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) data show that the late wife of the former prime minister received her second dose of Sinovac vaccine on 5 October 2021 in the Mailsi area near Vehari.

However, Health Secretary South Punjab said that the reports are untrue.

Similarly, the former Finance Minister, who has been in a self-exile in London since early 2018, also received the COVID-19 vaccine in Multan yesterday, according to a fake entry in the vaccination data.

Earlier, a third bogus entry against the name of Nawaz Sharif was registered from a health facility in the Khairpur Tamewali area of the Bahawalpur district. The record showed that the former premier received the shot of Sinovac on 4 October.

The police had arrested people involved in the first incident that occurred on 22 September while an inquiry was underway into the second incident that was reported earlier this week.