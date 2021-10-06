Govt to Raise Awareness on Relief Provided to the Poor Under Ehsaas Program

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered launching a comprehensive program to create awareness among the under-privileged segments of the society about the government’s targeted subsidies and facilities provided under the Prime Minister’s Ehsaas program.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar, briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of the provision of targeted subsidies to eligible families under the program during a meeting held on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister stated that the government was cognizant of the problems faced by the poor due to inflation. The government was therefore focusing on the provision of targeted subsidies to the masses, he said.

He underlined that the Kamyab Pakistan, Sehat Sahulat Cards and Ehsaas programs are the flagship initiatives taken by the government aiming at poverty alleviation and social uplift of the lower segments of the society.

He emphasized that a comprehensive awareness program should be launched to educate the masses on how the targeted subsidies could be availed.

He was informed that a mobile application was developed in collaboration with the National Bank of Pakistan on the Ehsaas program, which would be used by vendors to provide subsidized items to eligible Ehsaas beneficiaries throughout the country.

It was stressed that due care had been taken to eliminate the chances of any misuse of targeted subsidies under the Ehsaas program.

The briefing was also attended by Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, Minister of Defense, Pervaiz Khattak, Minister of Information, Fawad Chaudhry, Special Assistant to the Prime Miniter, Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Raza Baqir, President National Bank, Syed Ahmed Iqbal Ashraf, and senior officers.