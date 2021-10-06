OnePlus 9 RT Will Cost $400 With Flagship Specs [Leak]

OnePlus 9 RT is going to be a cheaper variant of the OnePlus 9, but with high-end specifications nonetheless. There was no information on how cheap the 9 RT was going to be up until now that a tipster has shared possible pricing for the affordable handset.

Advertisement

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the OnePlus 9 RT will mostly be the same as the OnePlus 9R, but with minor changes. It is expected to cost somewhere between $310 – $465, which is quite affordable for a phone with flagship features.

Its design will be similar to the OnePlus 9R and the camera arrangement will remain unchanged. However, the minor changes in specifications will include a shift from Snapdragon 870 to Snapdragon 888 and the Sony IMX586 camera sensor will be updated to IMX766. The color options will include Dark Matter, Hacker Silver, and Blue Sky (machine translated from Chinese).

The display will be the same 120Hz AMOLED panel and battery capacity will be 4,500 mAh with 65W fast charging. It will boot Android 11 out of the box with Color OS 12 on top. The main camera on the back will be a 50MP sensor.

Unfortunately, we will not see the Snapdragon 888+ on a OnePlus phone this year. OnePlus 9 RT is expected to go official next week on October 15 alongside a few other OnePlus products.