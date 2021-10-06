Oxford Pakistan Program Launched in London

In a bid to promote Pakistan-related activities at the University of Oxford, Oxford Pakistan Programme (the OPP) has been launched at a high-profile event in London on 30 September 2021.

According to the details, the program will include scholarships for graduate students, visiting fellowships for Pakistani faculty members, and special lectures on Pakistan.

“The OPP has drawn strong support from the University of Oxford, the High Commission for Pakistan in London, and the British High Commission in Islamabad,” a statement issued on Tuesday said.

Pakistani businessmen and key members of the Pakistani diaspora in the UK raised pledges of over £500,000.

Professor Adeel Malik of the University of Oxford, Dr. Talha J. Pirzada, Lecturer in Material Science, and Haroon Zaman, trainee lawyer at Travers Smith, London are the people behind this initiative. Oxford alumni, Minahil Saqib, and Dr. Mohsin Javed assisted them throughout the process.

The event was attended by several prestigious academicians from Oxford including the former editor of The Guardian and the outgoing Principal of Lady Margaret Hall Alan Rusbridger, the current Principal of Lady Margaret Hall Professor Christine Gerrard, Principal of Linacre College Dr. Nick Brown, President of Wolfson College Tim Hitchens, Senior International Officer at the University of Oxford Ed Nash, and Director of Undergraduate Admissions and Outreach at the University of Oxford Dr. Samina Khan.