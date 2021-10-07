Mohammad Amir Praises Swing Bowling of Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Son [Video]

Former Pakistan fast bowler, Mohammad Amir praised the exceptional swing bowling of the son of former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed. Video of Sarfaraz’s son, Abdullah, bowling to former Pakistan batter, Basit Ali was uploaded to the popular social media platform, Twitter.

Abdullah managed to beat the bat of Basit with a terrific outswinger as he showcased a glimpse of his talent. During the video, Basit Ali asked Abdullah what does he want to become to which he replied, ‘Mohammad Amir’.

Watch the video below:

The video was appreciated by the cricketing fraternity on Twitter as it garnered over 8,500 likes and 300 retweets.

The video also caught the attention of former fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, as he praised the talent of the young boy. Amir said that Abdullah swings the ball better than him and said that he will hopefully represent Pakistan in the future.

Here’s what Amir tweeted: