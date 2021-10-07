Northern and Southern Punjab Equal the Record for Most Sixes in a Match

Southern Punjab and Northern struck a total of 27 sixes and equaled the record for most sixes in a T20 match in Pakistan in their encounter. The record came in the 20th match of the 2021 National Cup on Wednesday.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Southern Punjab Record Highest Chase in 2021 National T20 Cup

Northern struck 11 sixes in the first innings, and Southern Punjab followed it up by smashing 16 sixes as they chased down a huge target of 212 to register their first victory of the campaign. Southern Punjab’s batter, Salman Ali Agha, hit five sixes, the most by any batter in the match, as he guided Southern Punjab to a historical victory. Salman Ali Agha was named the player of the match for his magnificent performance.

Northern batters, Haider Ali and Mohammad Nawaz struck 4 sixes each, while Southern Punjab’s explosive batsman, Azam Khan, and captain, Aamer Yamin, smacked 3 sixes each in a six-hitting frenzy at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Jersey Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

This is the third instance of 27 sixes being hit in one match in T20 matches in Pakistan. Previously, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars struck 27 sixes in their match in the 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL), held at National Stadium Karachi. Similarly, Northern and Central Punjab also hit 27 maximums in their encounter in the 2019 National T20 Cup held at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Here’s the list of most sixes in a T20 match in Pakistan:

Fixture Sixes Tournament Venue Northern vs Southern Punjab 27 2021 National T20 Cup Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United 27 Pakistan Super League 4 (2019) National Stadium, Karachi Central Punjab vs Northern 27 2019 National T20 Cup Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad Balochistan vs Sindh 25 2019 National T20 Cup Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings 24 Pakistan Super League 5 (2020) Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore