Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Jersey Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

With the 2021 T20 World Cup right around the corner, fans from around the world are excited to see the new kits their favorite teams will wear.

Similarly, Pakistan cricket fans were excited to see the official kit for the 2021 T20 World Cup but just a few days before the official kit revealing ceremony, Pakistan’s 2021 T20 World Cup jersey has been leaked online.

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, can be seen wearing the jersey for the official photoshoot of the launch ceremony. The jersey colors are similar to Pakistan’s 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup jersey with a few adjustments to the design.

Pakistan has continued with a dark green and light green combination with the famous Pakistani star on the top left corner of the jersey. The logo of the T20 World Cup is on the top right corner with Pakistan written in the middle of the jersey.

Here is the leaked jersey:

What are your thoughts on Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Jersey? Share your thoughts in the comments!