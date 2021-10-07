PakistanDemandsCrypto is Trending on Twitter

2021 has seen Bitcoin hit record highs with incredible fashion, prompting worldwide regulatory debates and the enactment of various trading platforms for buying cryptocurrencies.

All the while, mankind’s interest in crypto has skyrocketed; it’s a hot topic not only among marquee investors but the common folk as well, thanks to everyone from long-standing investors like Elon Musk to that kid who once raved about Wakar Zaka on Facebook.

But what’s next? Netizens have made a statement on Twitter, and it looks like they’re betting everything they’ve got.

Ever since news broke that Wakar Zaka petitioned the Sindh Court in a bid to unshackle the crypto dream in Pakistan, his followers have started taking a stand to help secure a nationwide adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Naturally, Zaka himself made the first move on Twitter, and it looks like Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first recipient of his request.

Sir @ImranKhanPTI team @TenupNation is ready to help Government in tracing illegal transactions in crypto to launching Pakistan's crypto platform, this is the only way youth can easily earn from home #pakistandemandscrypto — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) October 7, 2021

Within minutes, #pakistandemandscrypto started trending on the micro-blogging platform, with hundreds of netizens flocking on Twitter with their own messages.

Apny id ky through binance pa account ya kisi b exchange par registration krwa ky hum crypto buy kr skty hai wo b p2p sa or agar koi hum ko crypto ma paisy bhajy to online wallet ya kaisy b kisi ko bhaj kr cash milay ga mostly wo b bank sa — M ⚡ (@M4Moazam) October 7, 2021

9.1 Million dollars are invested by Pakistanis into crypto and our funds are not secure as there is no regulated exchange, @ImranKhanPTI please ask @SECPakistan to allow Waqar Zaka to launch this exchange & @StateBank_Pak #pakistandemandscrypto — Muzammil (@Muzammi22102484) October 7, 2021

Pakistan is far behind in digital world… Kindly update your system and minds as well and regulate crypto to earn from this platform. @ImranKhanPTI#PakistanDemandsCrypto — Malik Waqas Chohan (@MlkWaqasChohan) October 7, 2021

#PakistanDemandsCrypto@ImranKhanPti why our banks is not allowing us to use our money in crypto business — safdar hussain (@safdarh67908743) October 7, 2021

I don't understand why Pakistan Government not allow and regulate crypto, it was way where one get invest start there own business @StateBank_Pak@SECPakistan#PakistanDemandsCrypto — Daniyal Ahmed Baqai (@Daniyal20932943) October 7, 2021

We ain’t asking for big favours like conquer the world for us, we just want our ‘Haq’ which is to trade cryptocurrency legally securely. END OF DISCUSSION! @ImranKhanPTI #PakistanDemandsCrypto — 𝙁𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙆 𝙄𝙎𝙇𝘼𝙈. (@faa_tik) October 7, 2021

