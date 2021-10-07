Pakistani Passport Once Again Ranks Among The Worst in the World

Pakistani passport has been once again ranked as the fourth worst passport for international travel by the Henley Passport Index, which is a ranking of all the world’s passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

According to the Henley Passport Index for Q4 2021, the Pakistani passport’s rank remains unchanged at the 113th position. However, the number of countries its holders enjoy visa-free access to has been reduced to 31 from the previous 32.

Just like Q3 2021, the Pakistani passport only fares better than Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan on the Henley Passport Index. Yemen, Somalia, Palestine, Nepal, North Korea, and Libya have been placed above Pakistan on the list.

Likewise, Japan has once again retained the top spot on the Henley Passport Index. However, Japan shares the top spot with Singapore which has jumped one place this time. The passport holders of these two countries enjoy visa-free access to 192 countries each.

South Korea and Germany jointly follow Japan and Singapore in the second place. While they have moved up from the previous third position, the number of countries their passport holders enjoy visa-free access to has been reduced to 190 each from the previous 191.

Here are the 10 most powerful passports in the world:

Sr. No. Country/Countries Visa-Free Access (Countries) Rank 1. Japan, Singapore 192 1 2. Germany, South Korea 190 2 3. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain 189 3 4. Austria, Denmark 188 4 5. France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden 187 5 6. Belgium, New Zealand, Switzerland 186 6 7. Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, Norway, UK, USA 185 7 8. Australia, Canada 184 8 9. Hungary 183 9 10. Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia 182 10

Here are the 10 least powerful passports in the world: