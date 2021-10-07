Person Responsible for Fake Entries of Ishaq Dar and Kulsoom Nawaz Arrested

Multan administration has arrested the person responsible for a bogus COVID-19 vaccination entry under the name of former finance minister, Ishaq Dar, has been arrested from Multan.

Advertisement

The district administration arrested the man named Aashiq Hussain on Wednesday and handed him over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He was a dispenser at the Multan health facility and had used Dar’s CNIC to make a fake vaccine entry.

ALSO READ Pakistan is in Bottom 3 for Gender Inequality in The World

The district administration said he has been suspended from the job, and a departmental inquiry has been launched against him.

“The criminal negligence of Aashiq Hussain will be investigated,” the district administration said, adding that they are strictly monitoring the COVID vaccination entry system.

“The health department has also been apprised of the development in this case,” it added.

Earlier, the Punjab government had detected fake COVID-19 vaccine entries under the names of late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and the former Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Tallest Man Passes Away in Bhakkar

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) data showed that the late wife of the former prime minister received her second dose of Sinovac vaccine on 5 October 2021 in the Mailsi area near Vehari, while Dar received it on 4 October in Multan.

Before this, at least three fake entries had been made against the CNIC of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been in London since 2019.