Pakistan’s Tallest Man Passes Away in Bhakkar

Pakistan’s tallest man, Muhammad Ijaz, passed away in the Bhakkar district of South Punjab at the age of 42, his family confirmed on Wednesday.

According to his brother, Abdul Hameed, Ijaz died after a prolonged illness as he was suffering from a bone disease.

At eight feet two inches, Ijaz was Pakistan’s tallest man, his brother claimed. His funeral prayers will be offered today, and he will be buried in his native village.

Note that Pakistan’s second tallest person, Naseer Soomro, who is seven foot nine inches tall, is also suffering from chronic lung disease.

Taking notice of his illness, the Sindh government had announced to bear all expenses for his medical treatment, which is now underway at Agha Khan University Hospital, Karachi, at the provincial government’s expense.