ADATA’s New Memory Card is Faster Than SSDs

Taiwanese storage and memory manufacturer Adata has unveiled its first SD Express memory card. This tiny memory card is faster than Solid State Drives (SSDs) while being less than half their size.

This memory card is called the Premier Extreme SDXC SD 7.0 Express Card and will use PCIe Gen 3 interface. It can hit a read and write speed of 800MB and 700MB, respectively. This is about 1.5 times faster than average SATA SSDs used in PC gaming for faster storage.

But when compared to mainstream SD cards using the UHS-II SD and UHS-I SD interface, it’s about 2.7 to a whopping 8 times faster. Though the best part is that it’s backward compatible with older devices and ports, so you can keep all your old data while enjoying much faster speeds.

Needless to say, SD Express cards are a revolutionary upgrade from standard SD cards used in cameras, smartphones, laptops, etc. It basically takes NVMe SSD speeds and puts them into memory card size, which is less than half of SSDs.

SD Express and microSD Express 7.0 will hit peak read speeds of 1,000MBps. However, Adata’s upcoming SD Express 8.0 using double the PCI lanes will hit a mind-boggling 2.1GBps read speed in a tiny footprint.

But it does not stop there, as the fastest SD Express 8.0 implementation is expected to hit a startling 4GBps when introduced.

Adata has not said when the card will go for sale or how much it will cost, so we will have to wait a while for that info.