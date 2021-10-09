Superior University – At Victory Stand With HEC General Trophy 2020-21 in Hand

Superior University took another proud victory home by positioning at the victory stand in the ‘HEC Sports General Trophy 2020-2021’.

Among 236 universities participating from across Pakistan, students of Superior University have reached a victory stand in both girls’ and boys’ sports categories. The Superior boys were already on the victory stand for the last five years and the girls also made it by winning two gold medals, one for the high jump and one for the long jump.

Mian Amir Mehmood, Chairman Punjab Group of Colleges hosted the event. Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training in Pakistan; Mian Shafqat Mehmood participated as the Chief Guest, Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director of Higher Education of Pakistan also participated in the event. Mr. Mudassar Kamran, Registrar Superior University received the prize money on behalf of Prof. Dr. Sumaira Rehman, Rector Superior University.

Dr. Sumaira Rehman is the lady who has aligned the co-curricular and extracurricular activities of students at Superior University with emotionally intelligent opportunities for their personal and professional success. She has empowered women and brought them into the limelight.

Addressing the audience, the Minister for Education, Mian Shafqat Mehmood emphasized the importance of sports and co-curricular activities for students’ personality development along with the implementation of a Single National Curriculum across Pakistan.

Mian Amir Mehmood shed light on a very important factor that the public sector universities in Pakistan collect funds of over PKR 640 million from students for holding sports events. While the day’s results show that students from the private sector have rocked the victory stand by winning 70 percent of the sports competitions in which winners from the Superior University were prominent. He also demanded the Prime Minister of Pakistan to launch a probe into the utilization of government funds being provided to public universities for sports development in comparison with practical sports contributions of the public universities.

Winners from Superior University said, that they’re truly following the vision of Rector Superior University Dr. Sumaira Rehman by being outstanding in every platform, either in academics, research, entrepreneurship, or sports. They said Superior University is effectively and efficiently contributing by providing funds and resources to the sports teams of the University.