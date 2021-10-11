Winds of Baltoro is The First Pakistan-Based Board Game

Pakistan is about to get its first board game based solely on the country itself. The company behind this game, AzCorp Entertainment, published its critically acclaimed comic book series recently and is now about to enter the board game market which is currently worth more than $11 billion.

The game is called Winds of Baltoro and as the name says, is based on the Baltoro Glacier of Pakistan near Gilgit. It is a fast-paced game meant for 2-4 players where they must make their way across the board while avoiding obstacles and resolving clashes with other players. The first player to reach the end of the board wins.

There are 4 different factions, 108 event cards, 16 character cards, 16 character standees including an additional 16 sculptures for characters to be placed around the board.

Check it out in the video below.

Winds of Baltoro is based on the fantasy universe of heroes and villains that mingle with different creatures such as jinns and mutants across different landscapes. It involves sorcery and science, madness and magic, betrayal and alliances, all the way to the end of the game.

Winds of Baltoro’s Kickstarter campaign is set to start tomorrow. You can follow it via this link.