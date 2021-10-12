Karachi Police Arrests a TikToker Among Others in Murder Cases

The Karachi Police have arrested three persons, including a TikToker, allegedly involved in the murder of a Bykea rider in Sohrab Goth.

It is to note that one, Imran, 32, who was a Bykea rider, was shot dead at Super Highway on 26 September in a robbery. During the investigation, the accused told the investigating officer that they had killed Imran for not handing over his cellphone worth not more than Rs. 5,000.

Senior Superintendent of Police (East), Qamar Raza Jaskani, said the arrested accused included Kamran, Umar Farooq, and Muhammad Yusuf. They confessed to multiple robberies and snatchings.

Kamran revealed that he demanded Imran, who was sitting on a motorcycle, at gunpoint to hand over his cellphone, but Imran showed reluctance, so he resorted to using his gun and accidentally opened fire.

Expressing his repentance, the accused said he was drunk at the time of the incident. He informed the officer that he had six members in his group. He said five of the gang were riding three bikes and were present at the incident site.