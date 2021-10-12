NAB Requests SBP to Provide Sadatech’s Data for Probe Against It’s Management

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), seeking information about the documents submitted by a company named M/s Sadatech (Pvt.) Ltd. for obtaining Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs) license from the regulator.

In this connection, NAB has written a letter to the Director Payment System Department, SBP, Karachi.

NAB has sought the information under Section 19 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

According to the letter, NAB is seeking the said information in connection with an inquiry against Syed Abuzar Bukhari, CEO M/s Performance Automotive (Pvt.) Ltd., Rehan Yaseen, Senior Manager M/s Performance Automotive (Pvt.) Ltd., and others.