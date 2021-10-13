Xiaomi 12 Could Have a Ceramic Body and Snapdragon 898

Xiaomi 12 is going to be the next big flagship phone from the Chinese brand. For those confused, it’s simply a successor to the Xiaomi Mi 11, but since the company has ditched the “Mi” branding, it will simply be called Xiaomi 12.

Advertisement

A new leak suggests that it could be lighter and thinner than the last generation Mi 11. As always, there will be several improvements onboard, not only for hardware but for design as well.

According to this leak, Xiaomi will use dual-core materials and design schemes to increase the phone’s energy density. This will allow the phone to carry a large 5,000 mAh battery despite being a thin and light phone.

It will also have a ceramic back panel, but this is not the first time Xiaomi is adding it on a phone. Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 flagship from 2 months ago also has a ceramic body.

In an older leak from tipster Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi 12 will have even thinner bezels than before, but the curved display will be replaced with a new hyperboloid solution. He did not explain what it will look like but said that it will bring an even higher screen-to-body ratio.

The handset will be powered by Qualcomm’s next flagship chip, the Snapdragon 898. Mi 11 was the first phone to feature the Snapdragon 888 and 12 is expected to follow its legacy. That means we may get to see the new flagship in late December this year.

Advertisement

Newer leaks also claim that Xiaomi 12 will feature a 50MP primary sensor, contradicting previous reports which mentioned a 200MP Samsung camera sensor. But since Xiaomi is also usually the first to feature Samsung’s new camera sensors, the 200MP camera news may actually turn out true.

However, all of this is only speculation, so we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.