Advertisement

LIVE BLOG: Shell Eco-Marathon 2021 Student Event Islamabad

Posted 36 mins ago by ProPK Staff

Shell Eco-Marathon 2021 Student Event is LIVE now where five teams from across Pakistan will showcase their cars, share the innovative and fuel-efficient designs they have built, and receive advice and guidance from industry experts to gear up for the upcoming regional and global SEM competitions next year.

Advertisement

Shell Eco-Marathon (SEM) is one of the world’s leading student engineering competitions. Over the past 35 years, the program has consistently brought to life Shell’s mission of powering progress with more and cleaner energy.

ProPK Staff
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>