LPG Prices Surge as Gas Pressure Reduces in Rawalpindi

The price of LPG has surged in the open market to Rs. 230 per kilogram as gas pressure in Rawalpindi has started to cause stress among the citizens.

According to the details, the areas facing gas shortage are Gulistan Colony, Dhok Chirag Din, Dhok Elahi Bakhsh, Rehmatabad, Arya Mohalla, Westridge 3, Pirwudhai, Dhok Kala Khan, Sadiqabad, Tench Bhata, People’s Colony, Gawalmandi, and Adiala Road.

The residents have revealed that the gas pressure decreases in the evening and early morning daily.

According to a resident of Dhok Munshi, Noor Badshah, there is no gas available from morning to afternoon.

Similarly, a local from another area, Qaiser Raju, said that they receive extremely low gas pressure from 6 am to 9 am, and from 9 pm to midnight.

Due to this issue, it has become extremely difficult for women to make breakfast in the morning, consequently, they have started bringing it from the market.

The depletion in gas pressure has also taken a toll on business activities across the city.