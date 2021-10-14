OnePlus 9RT Launched With Flagship Specs for $510

OnePlus 9RT, despite being much cheaper than the OnePlus 9 at launch, checks all the boxes for a flagship phone. It has a premium-grade display, a large battery with super-fast charging, and the same set of high-end cameras as the rest of the phones.

Design and Display

Starting off with the screen, it is a 6.62” Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Being an E4 panel, the screen can save battery by dialing down the refresh rate while standing still. The screen is even ideal for gaming with its 600Hz touch sampling rate that brings minimal input delay.

It has support for HDR10+ content, sRGB, and P3 color modes, and has an under-screen fingerprint sensor.

Internals and Storage

OnePlus 9R dialed down the chipset to a Snapdragon 870, but the 9RT keeps the top-end Snapdragon 888 just like the base models. You can have up to 8 and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM (quad-channel) and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage (dual channel). The 12GB RAM is only available with the 256GB storage option.

The phone boots Android 11 out of the box with Oppo’s ColorOS 11. Do note that even though it’s now based on ColorOS, the UI on OnePlus phones will be the same as before. This is a result of OnePlus combining its brand and R&D with its sister company Oppo.

Cameras

The 50MP primary camera uses the same Sony IMX766 sensor as the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. This sits next to a 16 MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The main camera has support for 4 in 1 pixel binning, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), but the video recording is capped to 4K 60 FPS even though it’s capable of 8K.

The selfie camera is a 16 MP IMX471 sensor that can record 1080p videos with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

Battery and Pricing

The 4,500 mAh battery is divided into two separate cells to allow for 65W fast charging. This can charge your phone up to 100% in only 30 minutes. OnePlus 9RT has only been launched in China for a starting price of $510. The phone will be available in Black, Silver, and Green color options.

OnePlus 9RT Specifications