Oppo’s Folding Phone Tipped to Feature Top of The Line Hardware and Cameras

Oppo has been teasing a folding phone for a while. The Chinese brand has even shown off folding phone concepts time and time again on different exhibitions, but we are yet to see official news on a final product.

Advertisement

We still don’t have official news today, but tipster Digital Chat Station has shared details of what to expect from Oppo’s upcoming folding phone.

According to the tipster, Oppo’s unnamed folding phone will have a main screen sized between 7.8-to-8 inches. This screen will be a high-end 120Hz OLED panel with 1440p resolution and high pixel density. This means that it will likely resemble the Huawei Mate X2 folding phone, which has a similar-sized main screen with an OLED panel and high resolution.

The tipster adds that the Oppo folding phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888, a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, and a 32MP front camera. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and boot Android 11 out of the box with Color OS 12 pre-installed.

There is no information on a possible launch date still, but going by the specifications, we will likely get to see Oppo’s folding phone before the year ends.

Stay tuned for updates.