UAE-based Pakistani Student Named in Finalists for the Chegg.org Global Prize 2021

A UAE-based Pakistani student, Lamya Butt, has been named in the top 10 finalists for the Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2021.

According to the details, a $100,000 award will be granted to one exceptional student who has made an impact on the lives of their peers and on society as a whole.

From a pool of over 3,500 nominations and applications received from almost 94 countries around the world, seventeen-year-old Lamya, Pakistan expatriate and a student of Dubai Scholars Private School was selected.

Lamya Butt is UAE’s first Teen Advisor for the United Nations Foundation Girl Up initiative and Mena Regional Leader. She played her part in empowering young girls and educating them on topics like gender-based violence, breast cancer awareness, and girls’ education.

Besides, Lamya is the founder and CEO of the youth initiative Resilient Together which worked with philanthropic organizations worldwide to provide ICT devices to 20,000 UAE students who were compelled to study in online mode due to COVID-19.

Regarding her future plans, Lamya said, “I intend to study law, economics, or political science at university and carry on my philanthropic work to uplift others and contribute to society. My dream is to do my small part in this world to make it more equal, through knowledge sharing, upholding the values of humanity and contribute meaningfully”.