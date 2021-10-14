Punjab Bans Entertainment in Buses Until 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Punjab Provincial Transport Authority has prohibited transport services from playing films and songs in public transport vehicles across the province in observance of Rabi-ul-Awal — the month of Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace and Blessings be Upon Him) birth.

The ban will be enacted until 19 October, which is the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal in the lunar calendar.

The authority has issued an official notification to inform the public and the transport services which mentions that legal action will be taken against violators. However, playing the recitation of the Holy Quran, hamd, naat, and other content about the religion and the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is permissible.

Reports add that the ban is intended to draw people closer to Islam and evoke respect and love for the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and that anyone who deliberately disobeys the restrictions will be penalized under the law.