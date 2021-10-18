Al-Haj Proton to Begin Local Assembly of X70 SUV Soon

Al-Haj Automotive celebrated the completion of the first locally assembled 6th Generation Proton Saga with an inauguration and Line-Off ceremony at its vehicle assembling facility in Karachi last week.

Advertisement

Following this development, paultan.org suggests that Al-Haj Automotive should begin assembling the Proton X70 SUV in Pakistan before the end of 2021.

X70 is Proton’s compact crossover SUV that takes on the likes of MG HS, Kia Sportage, and Hyundai Tucson. It is a well-equipped modern SUV that is offered with a Volvo-sourced turbocharged 1.5-liter 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 176 hp and 255 Nm of torque and is paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

ALSO READ Govt Set to Take Strong Measures to Reduce Car Imports

Furthermore, it is the only compact crossover SUV in Pakistan other than Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson to offer an All-Wheel-Drive powertrain.

Although X70 debuted in Pakistan last December alongside several other crossover SUVs, it has struggled to gain traction in the market due to several hurdles such as shortages of raw materials, cargo containers, and port staff besides a critical outbreak of COVID-19 in Malaysia that forced the entire country to suspend all its non-essential business activities.

ALSO READ Lexus Officially Reveals LX600 Luxury SUV

Ever since the resumption of trade and business activity in Malaysia, Al-Haj Automotive has imported a few Completely Built-Up (CBU) units of the X70 SUV for delivery to its customers. However, industry sources claim that the sales of the X70 are still moving slowly due to the ongoing supply-chain hurdles.

Advertisement

Regardless, it is believed that the initiation of the local assembly of the X70 will allow it to catch up with its competitors as it is a handsome-looking, well-equipped, and powerful crossover SUV with a market competitive price that imbue it with a strong value for money.