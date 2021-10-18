DFSK Glory 500 and Seres 3 Test Units Reach Karachi

After numerous news reports and speculations, the DFSK Glory 500 and the Seres 3 EV have finally reached Pakistan. Although Regal Motors has already established a strong foothold in Pakistan aided by the Glory 580 SUV and the Pearl hatchback, the new subcompact SUVs are likely to strengthen its arsenal.

Advertisement

While their launch has not been confirmed by the automaker, it is speculated that both the Glory 500 and the Seres 3 EV will be officially debuted in December.

DFSK Glory 500

The Glory 500 is DFSK’s B-segment subcompact crossover SUV. It is expected to arrive in Pakistan with a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 118 hp and 147 Nm of torque. This power is sent to only the front wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox.

ALSO READ These DFSK Vehicles Are Expected to Appear in Pakistan Auto Show 2021

As one of the modern vehicles in the market, the Glory 500 features voice command, automatic headlights, an electronic parking brake, brake hold assist, a panoramic sunroof, a floating 7-inch touchscreen, a multi-function steering wheel, dual airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution technology, and vehicle reverse assist among other options.

It is also likely to be offered in Pakistan within the price range of Rs. 3.3 million to Rs. 3.7 million, meaning that it will compete directly with the Kia Stonic and the MG ZS.

Seres 3

The Seres 3 is an all-electric subcompact crossover SUV that borrows the design and architecture of the DFSK Glory 500. It currently has only one direct competitor in the Pakistani market — the MG ZS EV.

Advertisement

It has a single electric motor mounted on the front axle and a 52 kWh battery pack in the back. The electric motor makes 160 hp and 300 Nm of torque, and offers a range between 230 km to 405 km depending on the driving style.

The Seres 3 has the same safety and convenience features as its petrol-powered twin but with additions such as various driver-assistance features, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, etc.

ALSO READ These Peugeot Cars Will Appear in Pakistan Auto Show 2021

Although the Seres 3 shares most of its components with the DFSK Glory 500, the EV drivetrains are fundamentally more expensive than those based on Internal Combustion Engines. Ergo, the Seres 3 will probably cost between Rs. 5.7 million and Rs. 6.3 million in Pakistan.

Given people’s growing affinity for SUVs these days, both the DFSK Glory 500 and the Seres 3 EV are sure to be the popular choices of local car buyers.