Peugeot Lucky Motors Reveals 8 Official Dealerships in Pakistan

Lucky Motor Corporation has quickly risen to prominence in Pakistan for being the first mover in the compact crossover SUV market. Its offerings — Kia Sportage and Picanto — have gained popularity quickly, making it one of the fasting growing automotive groups in the country.
Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) also signed a business deal with the Stellantis Group a few months ago to manufacture and sell its vehicles in the local market.
The Stellantis Group is one of the largest consortiums of automakers in the world, with several big names under its umbrella. One of these names is Peugeot — a famed French automaker that will begin operations in the Pakistani market in partnership with LMC.
In the most recent development, Peugeot has added the names and locations of its dealership in Pakistan to its official website.
The dealerships are:
|City
|Name
|Address
|Islamabad
|Peugeot Expressway
|Service Road E, Ghauri Town Islamabad/Rawalpindi — 44000, Islamabad Capital Territory.
|Faisalabad
|Peugeot Textile City
|Plot #10, Muslim Town #03, Main Sargodha Road, Muslim Town 3 — 38000, Punjab.
|Gujranwala
|Peugeot Green Fields
|National Highway 5, Kotli Pir Ahmed Shah, Gujranwala — 54560, Punjab.
|Lahore
|Peugeot Samaa
|16 Jail Road, Jubilee Town, Lahore — 54000, Punjab.
|Lahore
|Peugeot Defence
|E61, Bedian Road, Saqib Town, Lahore, Punjab — 54600, Punjab.
|Sialkot
|Peugeot Sports City
|1-KM Daska Road, Pakkikotli — 51310, Punjab.
|Karachi
|Peugeot Macca
|FL 12B, Main Rashid Minhas Road, Gulshan-e-Jamal, PRECHS —74800, Sindh.
|Karachi
|Peugeot Clifton
|G-26/4, Block 8 — Scheme 5, Khaliq-uz-Zaman Road, Clifton — 74800, Sindh.
According to the website, Peugeot will launch the following cars in Pakistan:
- 2008 — a subcompact crossover SUV
- 3008 — a compact crossover SUV
- 5008 — a midsize crossover SUV
The Peugeot brand will reportedly be positioned as a posh alternative to Kia, both of which will operate under the same umbrella. Given that SUVs are the new sedans in terms of demand these days, how LMC manages to market the two brands while making sure that one does not step on the other’s toes will be an intriguing development to look forward to.