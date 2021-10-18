KP Governor House Open for Public Until Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Governor House Peshawar is open for the public until 12th Rabiul Awwal, Tuesday, under the directives of the provincial government.

It is currently accessible to families and the female students of colleges and universities from 10 AM to 4 PM and offers them lunch as well.

The provincial government is also conducting a Seerat Conference for the ulema, religious scholars, government officials, and the general public in Islamabad today.

People all across Pakistan and around the world will celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) with religious and customary fervor tomorrow. The day will begin with 31 and 21 gun salutes in Islamabad and the provincial capitals in honor of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Following it, the faithful will offer special prayers for the peace, development, and success of Pakistan in mosques.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has encouraged citizens to celebrate the auspicious occasion and added that a ceremony will be held in Islamabad for the holiday.