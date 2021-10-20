Dutch Movie Maker to Make a Documentary on Famous Mountaineer’s K2 Journey

Acclaimed Dutch documentary maker, Sjors Ruijter, has decided to make a movie on renowned mountaineer Wilco van Rooijen’s journey to the world’s second-highest mountain and one of the most difficult mountains, K2.

Famous Dutch mountaineer and adventurer, Wilco van Rooijen, revealed this while meeting with Pakistan envoy in the Netherlands, Ambassador Suljuk Mustansar Tarar.

As per the details, Wilco presented Ambassador Tarar his book about his K2 climb whereas the Ambassador also shared Urdu travelogue ‘K2 Kahani’ covering the track to the base camp of K2.

The Ambassador informed him about increased tourism in Pakistan and efforts being made by the government to increase tourism including adventure tourism.

The Pakistan Embassy is working to increase the interest of Dutch tourists to visit Pakistan as the country’s diverse landscape and mountains offer unique challenges to adventurers and mountaineers from across the world.

It is pertinent to note that Wilco had successfully scaled K2 in 2008. During his descent, Wilco got lost and survived after being reported missing for three days. He had earlier attempted to climb world’s second-highest mountain in 1995 and 2006.