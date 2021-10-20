Islamic University Students Protest Against Fee Hike

The students of the International Islamic University, Islamabad, protested on Wednesday against the recent fee hike.

According to the details, the protesting students said that there has been a 50 percent increase in fee announced for first-semester students.

Consequently, students protested with placards in their hands and chanted slogans against university administration at the varsity’s main gate.

“The money charged for transportation has been jacked up as well and scholarships have been canceled,” one of the protesting students said.

“The education department should immediately take notice of the fee hike and release our scholarships,” another student said, adding that if the demands are not met the protests shall continue.

“The university management has two days to come up with a solution for us or else we will shut down the varsity,” the protesters warned.