All You Need to Know About Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program 2021

The Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program 2021 is set to commence with the reopening of the Ehsaas Scholarship Portal on 30 September 2021.

Students can submit their applications for the scholarship for the academic year 2021-22 through the Ehsaas Scholarship Portal till 30 November 2021.

Since the reopening date of the Ehsaas Scholarship Portal is approaching, here are all the details you need to know about the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program 2021.

History of Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program

On 4th November 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the program to provide need-based scholarships to deserving bright students across the country.

It is the largest need-based scholarship initiative in the history of Pakistan. Under the initiative, 50,000 deserving students will receive scholarships for the next four years.

While the Federal Government has earmarked Rs. 24 billion for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program over the next four years, 50% of the total scholarships have been reserved for girls and 2% for differently-abled students.

Objective

It aims to support undergraduate level students who after completing FA/FSc./Intermediate are unable to pursue university education due to limited financial resources.

Unlike previous scholarship programs that were aimed at MS or Ph.D. programs, this initiative envisions providing financial support to the students of four- and five-year undergraduate programs.

Eligibility Criteria

Scholarships under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program will be awarded to newly admitted students:

Having a family income of less than Rs. 45,000 per month.

Admitted on merit only. Merit here means that the student has fulfilled the admission criteria of the institution in which he/she intends to study.

Enrolled in the undergraduate degree programs recognized by the HEC.

Falling under the age limit set by the institution’s regulations, i.e., the maximum age of the eligibility for the scholarship is the same as the maximum age for applying for admission in undergraduate programs at the HEI.

Who Cannot Apply?

A student is ineligible if they are:

Availing of any other scholarship or continuous grant.

Enrolled in distant learning programs and affiliated colleges (both public/private).

Have secured admission on a self-sustain/self-support/self-finance basis, or in evening programs with higher fee structures.

How to Apply

All applicants are required to apply through HEC’s Ehsaas Scholarship Portal after signing up. Applications sent to the HEC by any other means will not be entertained.

Registering with the HEC portal is a fairly straightforward process as well. After clicking on ‘sign up,’ applicants need to provide the following details.

CNIC/B-form/Passport number

First and last name

Nationality

Password

Cell phone number

E-mail address

Once these details are entered, a One Time Pin (OTP) will be sent on the applicant’s email and mobile phone. Entering the OTP will get the applicant registered with the Ehsaas Scholarship Portal.

After signing up, applicants can proceed to fill the application form.

How to Fill Out The Application

Once signed up, applicants need to log in to the Ehsaas Scholarship Portal using their registered credentials.

After logging in, click on ‘apply now’ to initiate the process of filling out the application form for this year’s Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program.

It is requested that applicants read the instructions and scholarship guidelines carefully before starting the application process.

Applicants can fill out the application form by adhering to the following steps:

Enter personal details and add a profile picture.

Provide details of the academic career.

Enter details of family members, including dependent and non-dependent members.

Provide details about the family’s source of income.

Enter details of the family’s expenditure, including utility bills and house rents.

Provide details of the family’s assets, including houses, businesses, and properties.

Enter other details, including previous scholarships and a statement of purpose.

Click on the submit button after filling out the application form.

Once the application is submitted, print out the filled application form and attach the required documents to submit its hard copy to the Student Financial Aid Office of the university.

Please note that applications in the “saved” mode on the Ehsaas Scholarship Portal will not be considered.

Documents Required to Apply

Applicants will be needed to attach the following documents along with the hard copy of their application for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program which will be submitted to the Student Financial Aid Office of the university.

Copy of applicant CNIC / B. Form.

Copy of CNIC (Father, Mother/ Guardian).

Salary Slip / Income Certificate (Father/Guardian, Mother).

If the father is a laborer on a daily-wage/shopkeeper/private job, then attach undertaking of Income Certificate on the minimum amount of stamp paper of Rs.50/-.

Copies of last Six Month Utility Bills (Electricity, Gas, Telephone, Water) (if applicable).

Copy of rent agreement in case of a rented house.

Copies of last fee receipts of applicant and siblings (if applicable).

Copies of medical bills/expenditure-related documents (if applicable).

1 x passport size photograph of the applicant.

1 x picture of the front of the house from the outside.

Please note that the hard copy of the application form along with the supporting documents will be submitted to the Student Financial Aid Office of the university only.

How Scholarships Will be Awarded

Applicants will be awarded scholarships after the completion of the following procedures.

A high-level Scrutiny Committee of each university will shortlist all the eligible candidates after carefully verifying the information provided while filling out the application form.

The Institutional Scholarship Award Committee of each university will interview/recommend potential applicants for the award of scholarships.

Successful candidates will be asked to sign a deed of agreement on stamp paper.

The Financial Aid Office of each university will issue the Final Scholarship Award Letter.

Kindly note that scholarships received under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship are not transferrable to any other university, academic program, and academic session.

Recipients of scholarships must also keep in mind that scholarship funding will only continue in the next semester or next year based on their satisfactory academic performance.

What Does The Scholarship Cover?

Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program will cover:

University fee as per the actual fee Annual Stipend

Which Universities are Eligible?

Undergraduate students of the following public sector universities in all federating units including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir can apply for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program:

Punjab

Punjab Tianjin University of Technology-Lahore

GCU-Lahore

Government College Women University, Sialkot

Information Technology University Lahore (ITU)

King Edward Medical University

Kinnaird College For Women, Lahore

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU)

National College of Arts (NCA)

National Textile University -FSD

Fatima Jinnah Medical University-Lahore

Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU)

UVAS-Lahore

PFID-Lahore

University of Narowal

Fatima Jinnah Women University-Rwp

University of Okara

UET-Taxila

University of Sahiwal

University of Gujrat

UET-Lahore

University of Punjab, Lahore

GCWU, Faisalabad

University of Health Sciences, UHS

PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi

University of Sargodha

GCU, Faisalabad

University of Education

UAF, Faisalabad

Ghazi University, D G khan

BZU, Multan

Women University, Multan

MNS UET, Multan

MNS Agriculture University, Multan

NFCEIT, Multan

Nishtar Medical University, Multan

IUB, Bahawalpur

GSCWU, Bahawalpur

Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur

Khwaja Fareed University (KFUEIT), R Y Khan

Faisalabad Medical University, Faisalabad

Rawalpindi Women University, Rawalpindi

University of Mianwali

University of Home Economics, Lahore

Sindh

Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law, Karachi

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Benzirabad Nawabshah

Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam

Sukkur Institute of Business Administration, Sukkur

Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari, Karachi

Dawood UET Karachi

QUEST Nawabshah

Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur

The University of Karachi

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical Larkana

Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi

Institute of Business Administration, Karachi

BBSUTSD Khairpur Mirs

Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro

MUET Jamshoro

Peoples University of Medical and Health Science, Sindh

NED, Karachi

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Sakrand

SMI, Karachi

The University of Sufism and Modern Sciences, Bhitshah

University of Sindh Jamshoro

PAQSJIMS, Gambat

Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi

Government College University, Hyderabad

The Shaikh Ayaz University, Shikarpur

KPK

FATA University, Kohat

Agriculture University Peshawar

Women University Mardan

UET Mardan

Women University Swabi

University of Swabi

IMS Peshawar

Islamia College Peshawar

UET Peshawar

University of Haripur

Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak

UoT Nowshehra

KUST Kohat

University of Buner

AUST Abbottabad

Khyber Medical Peshawar

Gomal University

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shringal, Dir Upper

University of Swat

Abdul Wali Khan University

University of Malakand

University of Lakki Marwat

Hazra University Mansehra

University of Peshawar

University of Chitral

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar

University of Science & Technology, Bannu

Bacha Khan University

Balochistan

UET Khuzdar

Lasbela University of Agriculture Water and Marine Sciences

Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University Quetta

University of Turbat

University of Loralai

Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta

Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences, Quetta

University of Balochistan, Quetta

AJK

MUST, Mirpur, AJK

AJKU, Muzaffarabad

Women University, Bagh, AJK

University of Poonch, Rawlakot

Kotli University, Kotli, AJK

GB

Karakorum International University, Giglit

University of Baltistan

ICT

Air University, Islamabad

Bahria University, Islamabad

Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology

Islamic International University (IIUI)

Institute of Space Technology, Islamabad

NDU-Islamabad

NUML, Islamabad

National University of Medical Sciences, Rawalpindi

NUST, Islamabad

NUTEC-Islamabad

PIEAS-Islamabad

Quaid-E-Azam University, Islamabad

SZAB Medical University, Islamabad

COMSATS Islamabad

Apply for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program 2021 at HEC’s Ehsaas Scholarship Portal