All You Need to Know About Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program 2021

The Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program 2021 is set to commence with the reopening of the Ehsaas Scholarship Portal on 30 September 2021.
Students can submit their applications for the scholarship for the academic year 2021-22 through the Ehsaas Scholarship Portal till 30 November 2021.
Since the reopening date of the Ehsaas Scholarship Portal is approaching, here are all the details you need to know about the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program 2021.
History of Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program
On 4th November 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the program to provide need-based scholarships to deserving bright students across the country.
It is the largest need-based scholarship initiative in the history of Pakistan. Under the initiative, 50,000 deserving students will receive scholarships for the next four years.
While the Federal Government has earmarked Rs. 24 billion for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program over the next four years, 50% of the total scholarships have been reserved for girls and 2% for differently-abled students.
Objective
It aims to support undergraduate level students who after completing FA/FSc./Intermediate are unable to pursue university education due to limited financial resources.
Unlike previous scholarship programs that were aimed at MS or Ph.D. programs, this initiative envisions providing financial support to the students of four- and five-year undergraduate programs.
Eligibility Criteria
Scholarships under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program will be awarded to newly admitted students:
- Having a family income of less than Rs. 45,000 per month.
- Admitted on merit only. Merit here means that the student has fulfilled the admission criteria of the institution in which he/she intends to study.
- Enrolled in the undergraduate degree programs recognized by the HEC.
- Falling under the age limit set by the institution’s regulations, i.e., the maximum age of the eligibility for the scholarship is the same as the maximum age for applying for admission in undergraduate programs at the HEI.
Who Cannot Apply?
A student is ineligible if they are:
- Availing of any other scholarship or continuous grant.
- Enrolled in distant learning programs and affiliated colleges (both public/private).
- Have secured admission on a self-sustain/self-support/self-finance basis, or in evening programs with higher fee structures.
How to Apply
All applicants are required to apply through HEC’s Ehsaas Scholarship Portal after signing up. Applications sent to the HEC by any other means will not be entertained.
Registering with the HEC portal is a fairly straightforward process as well. After clicking on ‘sign up,’ applicants need to provide the following details.
- CNIC/B-form/Passport number
- First and last name
- Nationality
- Password
- Cell phone number
- E-mail address
Once these details are entered, a One Time Pin (OTP) will be sent on the applicant’s email and mobile phone. Entering the OTP will get the applicant registered with the Ehsaas Scholarship Portal.
After signing up, applicants can proceed to fill the application form.
How to Fill Out The Application
Once signed up, applicants need to log in to the Ehsaas Scholarship Portal using their registered credentials.
After logging in, click on ‘apply now’ to initiate the process of filling out the application form for this year’s Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program.
It is requested that applicants read the instructions and scholarship guidelines carefully before starting the application process.
Applicants can fill out the application form by adhering to the following steps:
- Enter personal details and add a profile picture.
- Provide details of the academic career.
- Enter details of family members, including dependent and non-dependent members.
- Provide details about the family’s source of income.
- Enter details of the family’s expenditure, including utility bills and house rents.
- Provide details of the family’s assets, including houses, businesses, and properties.
- Enter other details, including previous scholarships and a statement of purpose.
- Click on the submit button after filling out the application form.
Once the application is submitted, print out the filled application form and attach the required documents to submit its hard copy to the Student Financial Aid Office of the university.
Please note that applications in the “saved” mode on the Ehsaas Scholarship Portal will not be considered.
Documents Required to Apply
Applicants will be needed to attach the following documents along with the hard copy of their application for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program which will be submitted to the Student Financial Aid Office of the university.
- Copy of applicant CNIC / B. Form.
- Copy of CNIC (Father, Mother/ Guardian).
- Salary Slip / Income Certificate (Father/Guardian, Mother).
- If the father is a laborer on a daily-wage/shopkeeper/private job, then attach undertaking of Income Certificate on the minimum amount of stamp paper of Rs.50/-.
- Copies of last Six Month Utility Bills (Electricity, Gas, Telephone, Water) (if applicable).
- Copy of rent agreement in case of a rented house.
- Copies of last fee receipts of applicant and siblings (if applicable).
- Copies of medical bills/expenditure-related documents (if applicable).
- 1 x passport size photograph of the applicant.
- 1 x picture of the front of the house from the outside.
Please note that the hard copy of the application form along with the supporting documents will be submitted to the Student Financial Aid Office of the university only.
How Scholarships Will be Awarded
Applicants will be awarded scholarships after the completion of the following procedures.
- A high-level Scrutiny Committee of each university will shortlist all the eligible candidates after carefully verifying the information provided while filling out the application form.
- The Institutional Scholarship Award Committee of each university will interview/recommend potential applicants for the award of scholarships.
- Successful candidates will be asked to sign a deed of agreement on stamp paper.
- The Financial Aid Office of each university will issue the Final Scholarship Award Letter.
Kindly note that scholarships received under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship are not transferrable to any other university, academic program, and academic session.
Recipients of scholarships must also keep in mind that scholarship funding will only continue in the next semester or next year based on their satisfactory academic performance.
What Does The Scholarship Cover?
Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program will cover:
- University fee as per the actual fee
- Annual Stipend
Which Universities are Eligible?
Undergraduate students of the following public sector universities in all federating units including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir can apply for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program:
Punjab
- Punjab Tianjin University of Technology-Lahore
- GCU-Lahore
- Government College Women University, Sialkot
- Information Technology University Lahore (ITU)
- King Edward Medical University
- Kinnaird College For Women, Lahore
- Lahore College for Women University (LCWU)
- National College of Arts (NCA)
- National Textile University -FSD
- Fatima Jinnah Medical University-Lahore
- Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU)
- UVAS-Lahore
- PFID-Lahore
- University of Narowal
- Fatima Jinnah Women University-Rwp
- University of Okara
- UET-Taxila
- University of Sahiwal
- University of Gujrat
- UET-Lahore
- University of Punjab, Lahore
- GCWU, Faisalabad
- University of Health Sciences, UHS
- PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi
- University of Sargodha
- GCU, Faisalabad
- University of Education
- UAF, Faisalabad
- Ghazi University, D G khan
- BZU, Multan
- Women University, Multan
- MNS UET, Multan
- MNS Agriculture University, Multan
- NFCEIT, Multan
- Nishtar Medical University, Multan
- IUB, Bahawalpur
- GSCWU, Bahawalpur
- Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur
- Khwaja Fareed University (KFUEIT), R Y Khan
- Faisalabad Medical University, Faisalabad
- Rawalpindi Women University, Rawalpindi
- University of Mianwali
- University of Home Economics, Lahore
Sindh
- Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law, Karachi
- Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Benzirabad Nawabshah
- Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam
- Sukkur Institute of Business Administration, Sukkur
- Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari, Karachi
- Dawood UET Karachi
- QUEST Nawabshah
- Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur
- The University of Karachi
- Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical Larkana
- Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi
- Institute of Business Administration, Karachi
- BBSUTSD Khairpur Mirs
- Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro
- MUET Jamshoro
- Peoples University of Medical and Health Science, Sindh
- NED, Karachi
- Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Sakrand
- SMI, Karachi
- The University of Sufism and Modern Sciences, Bhitshah
- University of Sindh Jamshoro
- PAQSJIMS, Gambat
- Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi
- Government College University, Hyderabad
- The Shaikh Ayaz University, Shikarpur
KPK
- FATA University, Kohat
- Agriculture University Peshawar
- Women University Mardan
- UET Mardan
- Women University Swabi
- University of Swabi
- IMS Peshawar
- Islamia College Peshawar
- UET Peshawar
- University of Haripur
- Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak
- UoT Nowshehra
- KUST Kohat
- University of Buner
- AUST Abbottabad
- Khyber Medical Peshawar
- Gomal University
- Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shringal, Dir Upper
- University of Swat
- Abdul Wali Khan University
- University of Malakand
- University of Lakki Marwat
- Hazra University Mansehra
- University of Peshawar
- University of Chitral
- Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar
- University of Science & Technology, Bannu
- Bacha Khan University
Balochistan
- UET Khuzdar
- Lasbela University of Agriculture Water and Marine Sciences
- Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University Quetta
- University of Turbat
- University of Loralai
- Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta
- Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences, Quetta
- University of Balochistan, Quetta
AJK
- MUST, Mirpur, AJK
- AJKU, Muzaffarabad
- Women University, Bagh, AJK
- University of Poonch, Rawlakot
- Kotli University, Kotli, AJK
GB
- Karakorum International University, Giglit
- University of Baltistan
ICT
- Air University, Islamabad
- Bahria University, Islamabad
- Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology
- Islamic International University (IIUI)
- Institute of Space Technology, Islamabad
- NDU-Islamabad
- NUML, Islamabad
- National University of Medical Sciences, Rawalpindi
- NUST, Islamabad
- NUTEC-Islamabad
- PIEAS-Islamabad
- Quaid-E-Azam University, Islamabad
- SZAB Medical University, Islamabad
- COMSATS Islamabad
Apply for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program 2021 at HEC’s Ehsaas Scholarship Portal