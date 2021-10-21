OCAS Opens Applications For Over 720 Public Colleges Across Punjab

Online Colleges Admission Systems (OCAS) web portal developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Higher Education Department (HED), is receiving applications for Intermediate and Bachelors degree programs across Punjab in selected public colleges.

It is, in fact, the first time that online applications for Bachelor’s degrees are open on OCAS.

OCAS allows students to apply online in select government colleges across Punjab without physically visiting the institutes.

It has given students from far-off areas a chance to apply without the hassle of traveling while ensuring a timely compilation of applications and merit lists.

It also offers 24/7 access to students to apply and remain updated regarding admissions.

College brochures are available free of cost at OCAS Portal: www.ocas.punjab.gov.pk. Applicants can also get details through OCAS helpline 042-20-20-11-111