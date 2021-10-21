PM Imran Directs Authorities to Block Pornographic Content

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on blocking pornographic websites in the country today.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman, Chairman Nayatel Rashid Khan, and other concerned officers.

The Prime Minister said,

The role of the new generation is very important in the age of modern technology. Modern technology devices and the proliferation of the 3G/4G internet have made it possible for people to access all kinds of content. We need to protect our youth, especially children, from the immoral content available online

The Prime Minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure effective gatekeeping of online content so that the innocent can be protected from the effects of immoral and pornographic content online.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was informed that content delivery networks (CDNs), especially CloudFair, accounted for 1-2 percent of the total share of internet traffic and had complaints of pornography. ۔ Other CDNs do not offer pornographic material in accordance with their policies.

The Prime Minister was also informed that PTA needs to work with ISPs/CDNs to curb pornography through CDNs, especially cloud fair.

PTA also needs to enhance the capabilities of its Warehouse Management System (WMS) to integrate pornographic websites with some global and regularly updated databases at the URL and domain level, it was informed.

In addition, the meeting was informed that PTA is working on the feasibility of the project, which will be implemented within two months.