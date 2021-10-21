Advertisement

Two Killed in Beverage Factory’s Horrific Boiler Explosion in Lahore

Posted 16 seconds ago by Rizvi Syed
Multan road factory blast

At least two people were killed and several others were injured as a result of a boiler explosion at a beverages factory at Lahore’s Multan Road on Thursday.

As per local media reports, the explosion took place at around 3 pm. Soon after the blast, the fire engulfed the factory building, with hundreds of laborers trapped inside.

Rescue teams arrived at the spot quickly and started the evacuation of laborers.

The factory and the nearby buildings have been badly affected, as their mirrors shattered due to the intensity of the blast.

According to rescue sources, two people including a passerby and a factory employee died in the explosion while a security guard received burns.

He was rushed to the hospital. The process of putting off the fire is still underway.

