Energy Minister Announces Rs. 111 Billion for Revamping National Grid

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has announced an amount of Rs. 111 billion for investment in the country’s power transmission system in the next three years.

Advertisement

According to a statement issued to media, the Minister said Pakistan’s transmission system was unable to carry more than 23,000 MW, so a huge investment would be made in the national grid to transmit over 32,000 MW.

ALSO READ Manufacturers Back Away From MoU to Reduce Oil and Ghee Prices

“The investment will be made through National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC),” said the Energy Minister, adding that the investment would increase the transmission capacity of electricity from the national grid.

He explained that the transmission capacity of the national grid would reach 28,750 MW in 2023 and 31,500 MW by 2024.

It is worth mentioning here that in 2018, the power transmission capacity was 20,811 MW.

ALSO READ Metro Bus Service Suspended in Rawalpindi Due to TLP Protest

It is to note that no data from the Public Sector Development Program and the Central Development Working Party shows any amount to be matched with the minister’s announcement.