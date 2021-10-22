Metro Bus Service Suspended in Rawalpindi Due to TLP Protest

Authorities have suspended Metro Bus service in Rawalpindi, anticipating a large influx of Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and opposition protestors on Friday.

TLP and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had separately announced to march towards Islamabad after Jumma prayers.

While the TLP is staging protests for the expulsion of the French Ambassador and the release of their leader, Saad Hussain Rizvi, the PDM is staging countrywide protests against rising inflation.

In this regard, the Metro bus service has been blocked from Saddar to IJP Road in Rawalpindi. However, the service will continue from IJP to Pak Secretariat, Islamabad, a spokesperson of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Punjab government had suspended internet services around Multan Road, Grand Battery Stop, Iqbal Town, Nawankot, Samanabad, and Sabzazar areas of Lahore to contain protestors at Yateem Khana Chowk of Lahore.

Reports suggested that the provincial government intended to launch a crackdown against TLP protestors. However, the decision was not implemented for strategic reasons.

On the other hand, the banned outfit had given the government until Thursday to meet their demands, or else they will march towards Islamabad.

In a separate development, the Pakistan Democratic Movement on Thursday also announced nationwide protests against the rising inflation, including Islamabad.

The opposition alliance’s spokesman, Hafiz Hamdullah, said committees will be formed at the provincial level to hold the protests. The committees will finalize the locations of the protests with the consultation of district administrations.

“The PDM leadership and members of the parliament will participate in the protests as much as possible,” the spokesperson added.