Here’s a Breakdown of New 3G/4G Users in Pakistan This September

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan reached 104.71 million by the end of September 2021 compared to 103.12 million by the end of August 2021, registering an increase of 1.59 million, revealed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data.

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 0.82 million to 186.39 million by the end of September 2021, compared to 185.57 million by the end of August 2021.

Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 84.67 percent by end-August to 85.01 percent by the end of September. The total teledensity increased from 85.81 percent by end-August to 86.15 percent by the end of September.

Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration stood at 47.47 percent by the end of September 2021 compared to 47.05 percent by the end of August 2021.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users stood at 7.261 million by the end of September 2021 compared to 7.438 million by the end of August, registering a decrease of 0.177 million. Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 32.767 million by the end of August to 33.676 million by the end of September.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 4.046 million by the end of August to 3.956 million by the end of September, while the number of 4G users jumped from 24.099 million by the end of August to 24.813 million by the end of September.

The number of 3G users of Telenor decreased from 4.777 million by the end of August to 4.575 million. The number of 4G users increased from 18.333 million by the end of August to 18.767 million by the end of September.

Ufone 3G users decreased from 4.292 million by the end of August to 4.212 million by the end of September. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 6.246 million by the end of August to 6.324 million by the end of September.