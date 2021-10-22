Jazz Tops PTA Complaint Charts Once Again

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority received 16366 complaints from telecommunication consumers against different telecommunication operators in September 2021.

Advertisement

The operators include cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs, and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that it was able to get 97 percent (15873) complaints resolved.

According to its data, Jazz leads the chart with 6893 complaints, and Telenor took second place with 4,077 complaints.

ALSO READ PTA Suspends Internet Services in Parts of Lahore

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base, which is why the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by July was 15244.

In terms of the segregation of complaints on an operator basis, Jazz stood first with 6893 complaints (45.21 percent), and 4,077 complaints were received against Telenor (26.74 percent of the total CMO-related complaints).

Zong was third with 3,066 (20.11 percent) complaints, and Ufone had 1,186 complaints against its services, constituting 7.7 percent of the total CMO-related complaints.

Advertisement

ALSO READ SHC Withdraws Federal Excise Duty on Phone Calls

The PTA also received 695 complaints against basic telephony, of which 685 were addressed in September. Furthermore, 405 complaints were received against ISPs, of which 378 were addressed.