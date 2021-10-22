Advertisement

Islamia University of Bahawalpur Reduces Semester Fees By Up to 50%

Posted 2 hours ago by Rizvi Syed
Islamia University Bahawalpur

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has announced an up to 50 percent cut in semester fees for thousands of needy students.

Treasurer Prof. Dr. Abou Bakar said that the decision was made on the request of students and parents for the reduction of fees.

In a statement, the Treasurer said that he had received thousands of applications from students and parents in this regard.

After verifying applications, he referred the matter to Vice-Chancellor IUB, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob.

The VC constituted a Special Crisis Committee, which assessed the nature of applications and varsity expenses before recommending the reduction in fees for 2,245 needy students by 10 to 50 percent.

The fee cut was then approved by VC Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob through a notification earlier this week.

Rizvi Syed
