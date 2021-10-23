Internet Services Suspended in Parts of Lahore

The Ministry of Interior suspended internet services in certain areas of Lahore on Friday because of acts of violence by protestors from a banned organization that caused the death of two policemen.

According to a notification issued by the ministry, internet services will not be available in Data Darbar, Shahdara, and Ravi Bridge.

The two policemen who were tortured and crushed to death were identified as Ayub and Khalid. Additionally, five policemen were injured when they were run over by the vehicles of the protesters in the provincial capital.

The Punjab Police stated that “the martyred police constables were crushed to death by protesters who ran their vehicles over them,” and that the five injured policemen have been hospitalized.

“Those leading the protest attacked the cops with petrol bombs, and metal rods besides also vandalizing government property and causing damage to infrastructure,” it added.

A spokesman for the operation’s wing said that the policemen had stood their ground against the protestors to protect the law of the land.