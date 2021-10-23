Oppo’s First Foldable Phone to Launch Next Month

Oppo’s first foldable has been popular in the rumor mill lately. It was expected to arrive sometime this year, but we never had a clear launch date.

However, according to the latest rumor originating from a Chinese tipster, Oppo’s first foldable phone may launch as soon as next month. It is expected to have an 8-inch main display with a 120Hz refresh rate on top of an LTPO panel made by Samsung. This means that the screen will have variable refresh rate support to save battery.

The handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 888, which is strange considering the timing since Qualcomm’s next flagship chipset is right around the corner. Some Chinese manufacturers including Xiaomi are expected to announce their first smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 898 as soon as it is unveiled.

Xiaomi 12, in particular, is expected to be the first phone sporting the new chip, just like last year’s Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888.

As for the Oppo foldable, the tipster says that it is not going to be cheap, which is no surprise from a foldable phone. There is no mention of a global release either, so there is a chance that it will stay exclusive to its home market similar to the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold.

Older rumors have said that it will carry a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 32MP selfie camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.