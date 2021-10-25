Michael Vaughan Declares Babar Azam Better Than the Fab 4

Former England captain, Michael Vaughan has called Babar Azam the best player in the world after his brilliant performance against India on Sunday night.

Captain Babar Azam’s knock of 68 off 52 was a crucial one in Pakistan’s clinical chase of 151 runs against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Babar’s innings was well-supported by Mohammad Rizwan’s 79 from 55 balls. The duo chased the 152-run target with 10 wickets and 13 balls to spare, giving Pakistan their first World Cup win over the arch-rivals after a 29-year drought.

Former cricketers, both national and international, heaped praises over Pakistan for this big win. Cricketer-turned commentator, Michael Vaughan, congratulated the national side and declared Babar Azam as the best player in the world across all formats.

“Congrats Pakistan. That is what you call hammering the favorites. Incredible display. Well done.”

The former English skipper said one “could argue very well that Babar Azam is the best player in the world across all formats.”

Before him, former Australian leg-spinner, Shane Warne declared Pakistan as favorites for the T20 World Cup title after a thumping win against India.

“What a statement Pakistan just made in the #ICCT20WorldCup2021. Now favorites in my opinion after that emphatic win over India,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Just a super all-round and impressive performance. Babar Azam continues to enhance his reputation as one of the best batters in the world in all forms!!” he added.